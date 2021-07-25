State issues 10-point guideline for contractual teachers

KOLKATA: Taking a major step ahead in ensuring better functioning of the Vocational Training Centres (VTCs), the state government has issued a 10-point guideline directing that "contractual teachers and instructors are not allowed to perform any assignment in any form in other government, semi-government organisations or departments other than those assigned by the administrative authority."



All such teaching personnel have to submit a written declaration in a prescribed format to the head of the institution in this regard.

Similarly, no contractual teacher, staff, official of other government or semi-government organisations or departments will be allowed to act as part time teacher or instruction in VTCs. All contractual teachers and instructors in HS vocational level and class VIII plus level have to work on all working days in normal working hours like usual schools or institutes under School Education Department or other departments.

Sources said this comes following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting to prepare a roadmap for better functioning of VTCs. She held a meeting in mid-June to ensure international standard "job-oriented skill development training".

As per guideline, part time teachers and instructors in VTCs are also not allowed to perform any assignment in any form in other government, semi-government organisations or departments during normal working hours.

It has also been stated that the head of those institutes, where the vocational education and training program is being conducted, must be the head for vocational education and training program also at his or her VTC and he or she must monitor the vocational education and training programme on a regular basis. Moreover, all training programs are to be conducted during normal working hours and no morning or afternoon session is allowed.

Counseling of prospective students and admission also has to be carried out smoothly maintaining liaison with concerned officers of the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development. Officials from nodal polytechnics also have to undertake surprise visits at VTCs during working hours, when the head of the institutions or his or her representatives have to be present. No teacher or instructor of VTC is allowed to visit Karigari Bhawan for any official work without written consent from the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training.

Chief Advisor of Karigori Sikshak, Prasikhak and Karmachari Samity Manoj Chakraborty, who is also a member of Trinamool Congress backed Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation, said: "The state government has taken all steps to ensure better facilities for the teachers and instructors at VTCs. So it is a good move to ask the VTC authorities to follow the guidelines".

When contacted, Training & Skill Development (TET&SD) department minister Humayun Kabir said: "The guidelines have been issued considering it will help in providing vocational education and training in a better and effective manner."