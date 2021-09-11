'State is committed to bring back glory of commercial activities'

KOLKATA: The state government committed to bring back the glory of commercial activities in Bengal, state Housing minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the Chairman of West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) said on Friday, while unveiling the new website of Fintech Hub (https://www.bengalfintechhub.in) and a brochure about the same.



HIDCO organised a special interactive seminar titled "FinTech Hub, Kolkata: Now Apply Online" at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre to mark the occasion, in which Hakim was the keynote speaker. Debashis Sen, managing director of HIDCO, introduced the online process to be followed for the FinTech Hub and mentioned that the ecosystem of the hub was most conducive for growth of Fintech enterprises and start-ups. "Considering its proximity to Kolkata International Airport and being the nearest international airport of any metro city in India to South East Asia, this hub is definitely set for exponential growth," he added.

Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, CMD, Bandhan Bank, Ranjan Mishra, CGM, State Bank of India, Nick Low, Deputy Consul General of British High Commission in Kolkata and other industry leaders were present at the seminar. The event was attended by around 100 invited guests from the financial institutions, regional heads of the industrial bodies, legal and consulting firms.