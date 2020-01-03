State IPS cadre sees third reshuffle in 1 week
Kolkata: In the third reshuffle of the IPS cadre in 7 days, posting of five officers have been changed on Friday.
In Friday's order, Atul V, who was the Deputy Commissioner, Zone II in Siliguri Police Commissionerate, has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Barasat Police District.
Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who was earlier posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Special Task Force (STF) in state police from the post of DIG, Railways, has been asked to continue in his previous posting. Debashis Bej, who was posted as the DIG, Railways, has been asked to continue in his previous posting as the DIG, Armed Police in the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR).
V Solomon Nesakumar, who was posted as the DIG, Armed Police in the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) from the SP of East Midnapore, has been transferred again to the post of DIG, Midnapore range. He has been instructed to look after the work of SP, till his replacement Indira Mukherjee joins. Mukherjee is currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zone I, Siliguri Police Commissionerate.
