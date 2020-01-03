State IPS cadre sees minor reshuffle
Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of the IPS cadre, posting of six officers have been changed on Thursday.
SP, East Midnapore V Solomon Nesakumar was earlier posted as the Joint CP, Special Task Force (STF) in Kolkata Police. On Thursday's order, his posting as the Joint CP was cancelled and he has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Armed Police (AP) in the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR).
Meanwhile, DIG, STF Nishat Pervez has been posted as the DIG, Traffic, North Bengal, whereas DIG, AP of EFR Debashis Bej has been posted as the DIG, Railways. Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who was the DIG, Railways, has been transferred to the post of DIG of state STF.
This apart, Abhishek Gupta, DC, Zone I in Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate, who was earlier posted as the SP, Jangipur Police District, has been asked to continue in his present posting. Lastly, DC, Zone I of Howrah Commissionerate Y Raghuvamshi has been posted as the SP, Jangipur.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to...3 Jan 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Bhumi Pednekar to have a special appearance in 'Shubh...3 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT
C'garh: 6 fall ill after toxic gas leak in Bhilai steel...3 Jan 2020 7:42 AM GMT
Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over registry papers to...3 Jan 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Women, queer community members take out protest march...3 Jan 2020 7:00 AM GMT