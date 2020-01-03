State IPS cadre sees minor reshuffle

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of the IPS cadre, posting of six officers have been changed on Thursday.



SP, East Midnapore V Solomon Nesakumar was earlier posted as the Joint CP, Special Task Force (STF) in Kolkata Police. On Thursday's order, his posting as the Joint CP was cancelled and he has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Armed Police (AP) in the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR).

Meanwhile, DIG, STF Nishat Pervez has been posted as the DIG, Traffic, North Bengal, whereas DIG, AP of EFR Debashis Bej has been posted as the DIG, Railways. Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who was the DIG, Railways, has been transferred to the post of DIG of state STF.

This apart, Abhishek Gupta, DC, Zone I in Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate, who was earlier posted as the SP, Jangipur Police District, has been asked to continue in his present posting. Lastly, DC, Zone I of Howrah Commissionerate Y Raghuvamshi has been posted as the SP, Jangipur.