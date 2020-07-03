State introduces 106 free-of-cost 'Safe Homes' with 6,908 beds

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has created 106 "Safe Homes" with 6,908 beds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing an innovative, pioneering and unique concept to provide free-of-cost "isolation facilities" to asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients if they do not have space in their houses.



The project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has led to the creation of a facility with proper boarding and lodging arrangements in a homely atmosphere. The facility of regular health monitoring to mild symptomatic patients is also made available at these "Safe Homes".

At the same time, it is helping to ensure the availability of more beds in COVID-19 hospitals as those are not getting occupied by mild symptomatic patients. As a result, more patients with moderate and serious symptoms would get treatment at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

The move comes when 649 people tested COVID-19 positive in the state and the disease claimed 16 lives in the past 24 hours. As many as 509 people have been released after being cured in a single day.

In a tweet, the state Home department has stated "government of West Bengal has introduced an innovative, pioneering and unique concept of Safe Homes (sometimes loosely described as Safe Houses) to cater to the needs of asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients who are allowed as per ICMR guidelines to stay in home isolation but who do not have space or care giving facilities at homes."

Explaining the concept, the Home department further stated in the tweet: "Safe Homes are isolation facilities with proper boarding and lodging arrangements in a sanitised environment where regular health monitoring is provided for."

Most importantly, "Safe Homes are mapped with dedicated COVID-19 hospitals where the patients may be shifted in emergency. State has created 106 Safe Homes with 6908 beds. The facilities are free of cost. This also helps in having more beds available in COVID-19 hospitals to cater to the COVID-19 patients with moderate and serious symptoms."

At present, there are 78 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 53 private ones where there are 10,489 beds with only 22.76 percent occupancy rate. With setting up of the Safe Homes, the occupancy rate would further drop.