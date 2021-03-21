State intensifies vigil against Covid but no lockdown imposed

Kolkata: A rumour that the Bengal government would clamp lockdown in the state from Sunday afternoon rocked the city.

Newspaper offices were flooded with telephone calls. The rumour even reached East Midnapore where Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee was holding rallies.

A senior state government official when contacted denied any such decision. The state government has intensified its vigil but no decision of lockdown has been taken.

Firhad hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said billboards containing the dos and don'ts would be put up at important intersections. People have been requested to put on mask when they go out, wash their hands and maintain physical distancing. and follow the Covid norms through the public address system. Hakim urged people not to panic and follow the pandemic norms strictly.