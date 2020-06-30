State intensifies dengue drive; plan of action being made

Kolkata: With a prediction of a surge in number of COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks, the state government has taken up steps to intensify door-to-door visit to tackle the situation when vector-borne diseases mainly dengue is also a cause of concern.

With the threat of people getting affected by dengue, the main task that comes up before the government is to ascertain the disease a person is suffering from if he or she is having fever. "It could be COVID-19 or dengue or any other vector-borne disease. It can also be simple influenza. So the first task would be to identify the disease a person is suffering from," said a senior state government official adding that it was the main focus of the discussion of the health task force headed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at Nabanna on Monday.

A plan of action is getting prepared in order to contain vector-borne diseases so that it does not become another major health issue amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Necessary steps are being taken to carry out a test at the earliest if a person is found suffering from fever to identify whether he got infected to COVID-19 or afflicted with any vector-borne disease. A senior state government official said that all precautionary measures are being taken as it has been predicted that COVID-19 cases may shoot up in July end.

In a bid to contain the vector-borne diseases before the situation turns worse, it has been directed in the meeting of Monday in which top brass of all concerned departments including Health and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs were present to ensure thorough door-to-door visit to identify persons suffering from fever. Since empty tea-cups, used tyres and garbage serve as potential breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. directions have been given to ensure that regular drive to clean garbage has been given keeping intermittent rainfall in mind.

It was decided that the civic authorities will launch an intense campaign to make people aware of the dos and donts to check the spread of dengue. People have been asked to clean the containers where water is kept at least once in a week and clean the flower vases and flower pots. They should also ensure that overhead tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation has identified 31 most vulnerable wards and 11 bordering wards where anti-dengue drive has been started intensely. The civic authorities have decided to release guppi fish on water bodies and in parks where fountains are installed.