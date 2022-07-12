State inks MoU with CII to run '15 Model Career Centres'
KOLKATA: The state Labour department on Monday signed an MoU with CII for operating 15 Model Career Centres (MCCs) across the state leveraging the latter's Industry connect.
This project aims at providing placement to 60,000 youth and career counselling and employability skills to over 1 lakh youths in next three years.
"Our state's focus is to facilitate jobs for the unemployed youth. To make the recent investment proposals, announced during BGBS (Bengal Global Business Summit), a reality, there should be a seamless supply of skilled manpower in the state. Through this collaboration with CII, the department will ensure the supply of appropriately skilled manpower," Becharam Manna, state Labour minister said.
"We are happy to partner with CII to ensure placement for the talented youths of Bengal. Through CII's industry connect we are confident that we would be able to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vision of creating employment opportunities in the state," Barun Kumar Ray, Principal Secretary, Labour Department said.
The Labour department is providing fully furnished infrastructure and CII will take the responsibility to operate the MCCs. The CII MCCs are industry-led employment facilitation centres, which link youth to job and career opportunities.
The CII MCCs have provided career counselling to over 7.20 lakh youth and provided employment to 3.65 lakh across the country.
