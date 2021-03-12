State initiates probe after two die after taking the jab

Kolkata: State Health department has initiated a probe following the death of two persons who had received Covid vaccine.



Both deaths occurred in North Bengal one on March and another on March 9. Both the victims received Covishield vaccine on March 8. "The investigation is ongoing. Preliminary report suggests that both of these unfortunate deaths were probably due to natural causes of pre-existing Cardiac conditions and coincidental to vaccination in nature," said a senior health official.

Parul Dutta (75, a resident of Darjeeling received a jab on March 8 at around 3.30 pm and went back home without any problem. On the same day around 6 pm, she was brought to Batasi PHC, Kharibari Block with bouts of diarrhoea and uneasiness and subsequently referred to NBMCH at 7.30 pm. But she died around 9.30 pm due to atrial fibrillation. She was under treatment for atrial fibrillation for quite a long time.

Krishna Dutta (65), a resident of Dhupguri took 1st dose of Covishield on March 8 at 10.50 am at Dhupguri RH. He went back home after preliminary observation without any symptoms. He had some vomiting at 4.30 pm on the same day. On the next morning, around 5 am he developed sudden breathlessness and unfortunately expired at his home within half an hour, without getting any chance for any medical assistance. He was a known hypertensive for Last 5/6 yrs. Post Mortem examination was done at Jalpaiguri DH.

Primary report has revealed multiple cardiac problems including Cardiomegaly and Cardiac muscle fibrosis, suggestive of old infarction. Final report awaited and will be placed before the causality assessment committee, the official said.

"From the above observation, it seems that vaccination is unlikely to be responsible for such sudden deaths in both the cases there were pre-existing cardiac diseases in both the cases which frequently causes sudden death in this age group. However since in both of the cases, Covid vaccination was done prior to the onset of symptoms, we need final confirmation and causality analysis by the expert team for both the cases based on post mortem finding and other evidence. The District and State AEFI Committee is already investigating and will ascertain and finalize the cause of death very soon, and will be communicated whenever available," official said.

The 3rd phase of Covid vaccination using the new portal version CoWIN-2 is gradually picking up momentum in the State. Besides the health worker, front line workers and election workers, the elderly people and above 45 people with co-morbidities were vaccinated today. The portal issue was somewhat resolved today.

1151 sessions were held in the State today. Around 75,054 people took the first dose and 10465 took the second dose. Total around 85519 people were Vaccinated today ,out of which 40391were in the age group of above 60 and 10,327 were in the age group 45-59 with co morbidities and cumulatively 20.72 lakh people(HCW, FLW, elderly citizens) were vaccinated so far.

One minor AEFI was reported today. One 60-year-old beneficiary of Falakata, Alipurduar had pain in an injection site after vaccination with Covaxin.