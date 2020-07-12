State inducts nearly 650 medical technologists

Kolkata: Amidst the Corona crisis, the state Health department has inducted nearly 650 medical technologists who will work at various government-run laboratories across the state. As there is a rise in Covid infection, the department had felt the need of recruiting more laboratory technicians. The move will further increase the number of Covid tests per day.



Medical technologists would also be inducted at various critical care units of various government run COVID hospitals across the state.

It may be mentioned here that the health department has already taken up a major recruitment drive to further boost the health infrastructure in various government hospitals. In the wake of COVID-19 situation the state government is trying to make an adequate arrangement of doctors to meet the requirements which may arise in the future.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has already recruited many medical officers. A total 2,545 medical officers would be added to the existing strength. WBHRB will fill 1,371 posts of specialist medical officer while 1,174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers would also be filled up. The health department is keen on mitigating the staff crunch especially in the COVID-19 situation when there is a need for strengthening of staff capacity in various medical colleges and Coviddesignated hospitals. There are presently more than 11,000 doctors in government hospitals. The number of doctors in state hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011 when the Mamata Banerjee government came to power.