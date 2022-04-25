State increases security deposit fees for app-cab aggregators' license

kolkata: In a major stride to regulate the operational activities or conduct of the app cab aggregators, the state Transport department has increased the security deposit for aggregators' license and has imposed a fees of Rs 10,000 for application fees on them.



An aggregator rolling upto 1000 vehicles will have to dole out Rs 1 lakh while those having upto 10000 vehicles have to pay Rs 2.5 lakhs while those with over 10000 operational vehicles in its fleet will have to pay Rs 5 lakh, as per notification of the department undersigned by Rajesh Sinha, Principal Secretary of the department.

The grant of license to the aggregator will attract Rs 5 lakh while renewal of license ,issue of duplicate licenses and change of address in license will entail a fees of Rs 2500 (for each of the services).

A senior official of the Transport department said with a reasonable increase in security deposit the excess surge in fares charged by the aggregators can be curbed.

Last month, the Transport department had issued a notification, which included provisions of fines and temporary cancellation of aggregator's license.

The aggregator was permitted to charge a fare 50 per cent lower than the base fare and a maximum surge pricing of 50 per cent above the base fare.

The order had said that the competent authority may suspend the license of an aggregator suo motu or on a complaint which will not be less than ten days and not exceed six months at a time in case of failure to ensure safety of the rider or the driver, repetitive instances of financial inconsistencies with regard to fares charged, unjustified imposition of surge pricing etc.

The notification has also incorporated provisions for imposing penalty on a driver who cancels a ride without any valid reason.