State increases age limit for recruitment of police constables from 27 to 30 yrs

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the age limit for recruiting police constables has been increased to 30 years from 27 years.



The announcement was made by Banerjee after the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna to commemorate the occasion of Police Day on September 1.

The Chief Minister also announced that civic police, home guards, village police, NVF and civil defence personnel will be eligible for promotion to the post of constable. In this category, relaxation in the upper age limit up to 35 years and physical measurement will be provided during promotion to the post of constable. In this case, the upper age limit was 27 years."Relaxation with respect to age and physical measurement in appointment on compassionate ground under exempted category shall be provided to the next of kin of the police personnel who die in harness,"Banerjee added. Contractual drivers in West Bengal Police will be provided a remuneration of Rs 15000 per month and Rs 13500 per month will be provided for those in Kolkata Police, said Banerjee. She added that the contractual drivers will be given preference during permanent recruitment of drivers.

She also announced promotion for the wireless operators of Kolkata Police, which have been stuck for several years. "Facility of promotion from constable to armed ASI and armed ASI to armed SI in both Bengal Police and Kolkata Police will be extended,"Banerjee said.

The other facilities announced by Banerjee includes facilities of transfer to his/ her own residential area after serving 15 years in the force. "However the track record of the cop seeking transfer will be taken into account,"she maintained.

She further announced that police personnel, who have received uniform kit this year will get an allowance for uniform from the next financial year. One working as an Inspector will get Rs 10000, one as Sub-Inspector will get Rs 7500, one working as ASI will get Rs 6000 while a constable will get Rs 5000.

Banerjee, however, announced uniform maintenance allowance for all the different categories even though they have already received uniform kit.The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (non IPS) will be entitled to a uniform allowance of Rs 15000 per month with effect from July this year.