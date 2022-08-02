State hopeful of starting recruitment process for teachers before Puja: Min

KOLKATA: The state Education department is hopeful of kicking off the recruitment process for upper primary and classes IX, X , XI and XII before the Durga Puja.



Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of Education department President and Secretary of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission at Bikash Bhavan for fast tracking recruitment in the 21,000 odd vacant posts that includes headmasters and teachers.

"The meeting has been positive. We are going for fresh recruitment very soon and we are trying our best to start the recruitment process before the Durga Puja,"Basu told reporters after the meeting.

He maintained that the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) is all set to bring significant changes in the recruitment process which was discussed in the meeting. "The SSC is preparing the rules and will send it to us. Then, we will send the same to the Law department so that the amended rules are foolproof," Basu said.

He further informed that a meeting is scheduled to be held with the agitating SSC candidates at Gandhi statue on August 8. "Recruitment should not be guided by sympathy alone and we need to follow the laws properly. We want to ensure that nothing illegal takes place during the recruitment of these candidates,"the minister said.

Last Friday, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee had held a meeting with the agitating SSC candidates and had assured them of justice.