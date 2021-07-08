State hopeful of creating 1.5 crore employment in next 5 years: Min

KOLKATA: State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee announced that the state government is optimistic of creating 1.5 crore employment in the next five years. Chatterjee presented the annual financial statement 2021-22 at the state Assembly on Wednesday due to state Finance minister Amit Mitra's inability to attend the house as he was indisposed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said while presenting the vote on account in February this year that 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the next five years. "During the interim budget, we have promised to generate 1.5 crore employment in the next five years and we are hopeful of keeping the promise,"Chatterjee said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a press conference pointed out some areas in which employment will be created in the state.

"There will be jobs for at least one lakh at Deocha Pachami coal block. There has been investment to the tune of Rs 72000 crore at Raghunathpur in Purulia which will employ 2 to 2.5 lakh people. There has been an investment of Rs 11000 crore at the Silicon Valley project in New Town. 10 lakh self help groups will be constituted in the next five years which will play an important role in employment generation as well. Besides, there will be employment in various schemes of the government,"she said.