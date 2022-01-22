State hopeful of completing Tala Bridge within 3 months

kolkata: The state government is hopeful of completing the construction of Tala Bridge in North Kolkata within three months.



State PWD minister Moloy Ghatak and Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, under whose constituency the Tala Bridge falls, inspected the progress of work of the bridge along with senior officials of Public Works Department on Friday.

"This bridge (Tala Bridge) is the lifeline of North Calcutta. The condition of the bridge was very bad. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative of rebuilding the bridge. The bridge is nearing its completion. The bridge will see its final touch within two to three months," said Ghatak.

Despite of the pandemic, work for construction of the bridge has progressed well. The work for laying the bridge's foundation is over at the four viaducts—Shyambazar end, Chitpur end, Dunlop and also at the Railways overbridge portion. The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge had begun in February 2020 after RITES and most importantly Bridge and Construction expert V K Raina had recommended that the condition of the bridge was beyond repair and should be pulled down. The total expense for the project is Rs 468 crore. Ghosh expressed satisfaction at the progress. "When the construction work of the bridge started then we thought that there will be traffic chaos in North Kolkata. But under instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Kolkata police made alternative arrangements for traffic and there is no traffic congestion. We are grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.