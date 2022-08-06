State holiday on Rakhi
Kolkata: The state government on Friday announced a holiday on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima on August 11 for state government employees.
Nabanna notified that next Thursday, all state government institutions, including educational institutions will have a public holiday. The Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pant stated that a holiday will be observed by the local bodies; statutory bodies, boards; corporations and undertakings controlled by the state government and other offices under the Bengal government.
Rakhi comes from the Sanskrit word Raksha Bandhan, or the protection bond. It is observed in the holy month of Shravan.
Government employees will get two days off next week as Tuesday is Muharram. With most of the offices remaining shut on Saturday and Sunday, Monday will also be a holiday as it is Independence Day. Apart from Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the government offices will have a long list of holidays to enjoy.
