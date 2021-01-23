State hikes wages of at least 10K 'daily-rated workers'

Kolkata: The Bengal government has increased the wages of at least 10,000 "daily- rated workers" who work under the state government.



Despite the fall in revenue generation due to the nationwide lockdown and a huge expenditure to tackle the Covid situation and aftermath caused due to super cyclone Amphan, the state government has taken the move to increase the wages of the "daily-rated workers" including those in the categories of group C, D and drivers.

The lower division clerks and typists those work as "daily rated workers" will also get benefitted.

A letter has been issued in this regard stating that "rates of daily wages of daily-rated workers under the government whose wages are not regulated by any of the statutory provisions like the minimum wages act, etc" has been enhanced and it has come into effect from January 1. The daily wages of those in group D has been enhanced to Rs 404 per day while that of the drivers has increased to Rs 414 per day.

It has been increased to Rs 415 for those in the category of Group C, Lower Division Clerk and typists.

This comes when the state government has increased the dearness allowance for state government employees by three per cent.

The daily rated workers are mainly engaged in different works departments of the state government.

The employees' unions have appreciated the move of the state government to increase the wages as it will benefit at least 10,000 such

employees.

Besides it will give an additional impetus to the employees to work to ensure that people get seamless service from the state

government.

When contacted, Manoj Chakraborty, a member of Trinamool Congress backed Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation, said: "The daily rated workers would not feel deprived as

their wages has also been revised when DA has been announced for other state government

employees."