State hikes salaries of teachers, staff in vocational education

Kolkata: The state Technical Education Training and Skill Development (TET & SD) department has approved enhancement of remuneration of teachers and similar persons associated with vocational education and training programmes running in the state.



More than 14000 contractual and part time employees will be benefited by the increment. "The remuneration of contractual teachers has been enhanced from Rs 9,000 per month to Rs 13,500 per month while contractual instructors will get Rs 10,500 per month up from Rs 7,000 per month. The part time teachers, who are classified into two categories (a) and (b), will get a consolidated salary of Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively. Till date, they used to receive around Rs 160 per class for around 400 classes per year," Purnendu Basu,

Minister TET & SD department said.

Basu said the part-timers would get a payment of around Rs 3,000 per month. They had been demanding a hike of wages for quite some time.

According to a notification by the TET & SD department, both the categories of part time instructors will receive a consolidated salary of Rs 9,000 and Rs 7,000 per month respectively. The field officer, assistant field officer, field assistant and data entry operator working in the department will get a consolidated remuneration of Rs 12,000, 11,000, 10,000 and 10,000 respectively. All of these categories of officials have witnessed a reasonable hike in their payment.

The department has also enhanced the retirement age on superannuation from 60 years to 65 years in respect to regular Principals and Lecturers of government and government-sponsored polytechnic with effect from February 1, 2021.

More than 900 regular lecturers and 9 principals of government polytechnics, 15 lecturers of government sponsored polytechnics will be immediately benefited by this decision.