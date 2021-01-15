State hikes honorarium & benefits of two categories of municipal healthcare workers

Kolkata: The state government has enhanced the honorarium and other benefits for two categories of municipal healthcare workers in the state acknowledging their hard work during COVID-19 pandemic situation in

the state.

The Finance department has given the approval to the state Municipal Affairs department in this regard. The development was shared by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim on his own. "The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak helped the world understand the irreplaceable importance of our healthcare workers. While they continue to fight this battle everyday, it gives me immense pleasure to inform that the State finance department has accorded approval for enhancement of honorarium & other benefits of health workers of Urban Local Bodies," tweeted Hakim.

The contractual, Honorary Health Worker (HHW) will now get Rs 4,500 per month against the earlier honorarium while the First Tier Supervisor (FTS) will get Rs 6,500 a month up from Rs 3,338. The terminal benefits of both the categories was hiked to Rs 3 lakh.