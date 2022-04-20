State hikes ad-hoc bonus & festival advance for govt staff

KOLKATA: The state government on Tuesday hiked the ad-hoc bonus and festival advance for state government employees ahead of Eid and Durga Puja.

The two notifications in this regard were issued by the state Finance department.Employees who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme and those who earn less than Rs 37,000 per month will be given an ad-hoc bonus of Rs 4,800, which is Rs 300 higher than last year. The employees in the income bracket of Rs 37,000 to Rs 47,000 per month will be eligible for an interest-free festival advance of upto Rs 14,000 which is Rs 2,000 more than previous year.