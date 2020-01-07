State healthcare dept to create new posts of dental hygienists

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure better healthcare services at all the dental colleges and hospitals across Bengal, the state health department has decided to create new posts of dental hygienists while the number of sanctioned posts of dental technicians would also be increased.



Many people in the state suffer from various dental problems and they do not know how to take care of their teeth. Keeping in mind the oral hygiene issues, the department has decided to create 13 new posts of dental hygienists and 19 dental technicians at the three dental colleges in the state. The primary job of the dental hygienists would be spreading awareness among the patients on how to take care of their teeth. They would inform the patients what are the methods to keep their teeth and gums healthy and free from any disease.

They would also train the patients on how to brush their teeth if the gaps between teeth are wide. Due to lack of proper care, the patients often complaint of gum swelling and teeth are more prone to infection. If the infection is not treated on time it might spread into other parts of the body, doctors said. To keep teeth and gums healthy, the patients sometimes may also require diet control. Those who will be recruited as dental hygienists will make people aware of various oral issues. They would also conduct counselling of the patients at the hospitals.

An order issued by the state health department says that altogether 32 posts have been created out of which 13 is of dental hygienist and 19 dental technicians. Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital which is the oldest dental hospital in Asia is set to get 5 dental hygienist and 8 dental technicians.

The Burdwan Dental College and Hospital will get 5 new posts of dental hygienist and 6 dental technicians whereas the North Bengal Dental College and Hospital will have 3 new dental hygienist and 5 dental technicians. The dental technicians are extremely helpful in the Prosthodontics department of dental colleges. They help in preparing artificial teeth. Those who will be appointed in the new posts are registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI). These technicians are not doctors but they undergo training as per the guideline of the DCI. It was learnt that these dental hygienists and technicians cannot practice on their own and they are supposed to extend their services under a dental surgeon. They would take care of the technical issues.

Dr Raju Biswas, a member of the Dental Council of India said: "Both the professions are essential for the upliftment of the dentistry. We are thankful to our Chief Minister for this necessary action."