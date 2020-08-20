State Health dept carries out reshuffle

Kolkata: The state Health department has carried out a reshuffle in the posting of some senior officials under the West Bengal Public Health-cum-Administrative Services. Dr Amina Marium currently posted as BMOH, Jirangachha BPHC, South 24-Parganas will act as DTO-cum-ACMOH, Murshidabad.



Dr Anjan Kumar Mallick, currently posted as DTO-cum-ACMOH, Murshidabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy CMoH-II, Alipurduar. Dr Subarna Goswami, presently posted as Deputy CMoH-II, Alipurduar will act as Superintendent of SB Dey TB Sanatorium in Darjeeling. Dr Birendranath Saren posted as BMOH, Anchuri BPHC, Bankura has been transferred as posted as ACMOH, Tehatta in Nadia. Dr Sachindranath Sarkar currently posted as ACMOH, Tehatta, Nadia will act as Deputy CMoH-I, Cooch Behar. Dr Biswajit Roy, currently posted as Deputy CMoH-I, Cooch Behar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Lumbini Park Mental Hospital.

Dr Tapan Tikadar who is currently posted as Superintendent of Lumbini Park Mental Hospital has received a new posting as Superintendent of Berhampore Mental Hospital. Dr Prasanta Chowdhury currently posted as Superintendent of Berhampore Mental Hospital has been transferred to the post of Deputy CMoH-II, Kalimpong. Dr Manikuntala Hazra who was posted as BMOH, Uttar Mechogram RH, East Midnapore has got a new posting as BMOH, Haripal in Hooghly.