State Health dept appoints liaison officers for district-wise monitoring of COVID-19 situation

Kolkata: The state Health department has deployed a liaison officer in some districts to strengthen the monitoring of Covid patients. The officers have been assigned to identify the hospital or the district-specific issues which might have caused spike in the daily infection rate.



The liaison officers will mainly work in those districts where the daily infection rate is little higher compared to the other districts. After carrying out an assessment of the situation in the district level and also considering various hospital-related issues, the Health department officials have decided to engage district specific officers who will monitor if the health establishments in the districts are adhering to the protocols issued by the government on diagnosis, treatment, maintenance of records and also the timely reporting of deaths. One of the main objectives behind the move is to reduce the mortality rate in various district hospitals. The district of North 24-Parganas has been under close monitoring of the department as the daily infection rate is the highest here. The newly appointed officers will also supervise the treatment at the various 'Safe Homes' too.

"The surveillance and monitoring process has been carried out in all the districts since Covid broke out but special attention is now being given to some districts on priority basis depending upon the number of cases reported on a daily basis. The main objective is to ensure that all the government protocols are followed both by the government and private hospitals providing Covid treatment. The liaison officer of a particular district will visit the Covid hospitals and Safe Homes," a senior Health department official said.

According to the order issued by the Health department on Thursday, the newly appointed liaison officers will prepare a short report on various issues relating to the treatment and diagnosis of Covid patients and submit it to the Health department on a daily basis. They will also verify if the recommendations issued by the government are properly followed. To check the mortality rate, the officers will analyse hospital-specific issues.

Dr Santosh Kumar Roy, an ADHS (MH) rank officer has been deployed for Howrah and Hooghly while Dr Kajal Kumar Mandal, an ADHS (AH) will look after East and West Midnapore. Dr Shyamali Rudra, officer of DADHS (CH) rank has been selected as the liaison officer for South 24-Parganas and Diamond Harbour health district. Dr Saswati Nag has been assigned for East and West Burdwan and Dr Pampa Chakraborty for Bankura, Purulia and Bishnupur health district. Dr Bibhas Roy has been given the responsibilities of North 24-Parganas and Basirhat health district.