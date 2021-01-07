State Health department seeks 6.5 lakh vaccines from Centre

Kolkata: The second mock drill for the Covid vaccination will be held in all the districts of Bengal on January 8 once again to check the preparedness of the various departments and to ensure better coordination.



According to the Health department sources, mock drills would be conducted at three venues in each district. North 24-Parganas had been left out of the schedule as the mock drills in the first phase were carried out at three different spots in the district.

The health officials are trying to examine the arrangements that have been made in the districts to run vaccination programmes. It is expected that Covid vaccine developed by the Serum Institute will arrive in the state later this week.

Ahead of the roll-out of the vaccine, the Health department is trying to plug loopholes if there are any. The department is also trying to ensure that people do not face any difficulties while visiting the camps for receiving the vaccines.

The day-long drive will help the department to check the operational feasibility. The health officials will also take stock about the readiness of the district administration.

The state Health department has already sought around 6.5 lakh vaccines from the Centre. The department has already prepared a list of 6 lakh health workers and professionals who would receive the vaccine in the first phase. It is assumed that around 10 per cent of the total vaccine may be damaged.

"During the mock drills, it would be seen if the Co-WIN application is properly done and documentation of beneficiaries are maintained. It would also be seen if the standard protocols are followed in the camps," a senior health official said.

Co-WIN is a digital platform to roll out and smoothly conduct the vaccination programme. The Centre has already given clearance to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Around 25 health workers would attend each camp organised in the districts. One district will host three such camps on the second day of the mock drill.

They all have to perform the same steps, which will be done on the day of final vaccination. The health workers, who will take part in the mock drills in the camps, will register the names of the beneficiaries and check their ID cards.

They will be kept at designated places after being administered with the shot. Those, who would receive vaccines, would also undergo health check-ups.

Logistic support and cold chain management will also be examined. The safe transportation of vaccines will also be examined in the district during the second mock drills.

Sources in the Health department said vaccines would be taken to the central medical store in Bagbazar in refrigerated vans, from where they would be transported to the districts. Reserve stores have been set in all the districts.