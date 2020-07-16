State has provided aid to 99% Amphan-affected people: CM

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has successfully helped people in ninety nine per cent of the super cyclone Amphan affected places to get the relief and financial support in the record time.



This comes when the Opposition political parties have created chaos over stray incidents of irregularities on the same.

"There are only a few places where only a handful number of people who are yet to get the relief and necessary support as genuinely affected people in 99 percent of the cyclone hit areas have already received the same," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adding that there were some mistakes at the initial stage as the same had been sent in haste so that the affected people can initiate the work of reconstruction as early as possible.

Directions have also been given to authorities of all the 16 cyclone affected districts to ensure that no should get deprived of the benefits if they are genuinely affected

and at the same time it has to be given out to them at the earliest.

In this regard, the Chief Minister maintained: "We will not compromise and take strict steps if anyone gets deprived of the benefit. No one has the right to deprive anyone. The district authorities have taken care of the situation and rectified the lapses. District magistrates have been directed to dispose of the cases if it is genuine at the earliest."

The state government has released a special package of Rs 6,500 crore to provide financial assistance to the cyclone affected people and to carry out reconstruction of basic infrastructure in the cyclone hit areas.

But the distribution of the benefits led to an uproar as some errors, though only a few, had cropped up in the list of beneficiaries. Following the Chief Minister's direction, all errors were ironed out by preparing fresh lists of genuinely affected people. Even show cause notices were issued to five Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Trinamool Congress that controls almost 80 percent of the panchayats in the state, had suspended many of its leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in irregularities by taking "zero tolerance" stand in this regard.

At many places, allegations also cropped up against BJP and the CPI(M) for discrepancies in giving Amphan relief. People have protested against them for the alleged discrepancies.

Attacking the Opposition political parties, the Chief Minister has stated that there are some people who do not have any work apart from creating crisis out of nothing. They highlight some stray incidents creating a negative image of the state.

"We condemn such an attitude," Banerjee said.