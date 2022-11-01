State has given Rs 28 cr to Jadavpur Univ: Min

KOLKATA: State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said that the state government has given Rs 28 crore to Jadavpur University and claimed that the teaching and research work could not have been carried out without this help.



Basu also said that Rs 30 crore that was supposed to be given by the central government to the university has not been given yet. He reiterated the state government's aim to make the university an institute of excellence.

The comments by the state education minister came after the Vice-Chancellor of the university Suranjan Das had made an appeal to the university's alumni group to help the educational institution with funds. In his letter of appeal, Das mentioned that in recent years the university had been facing financial issues to maintain academic excellence, especially in science and technology streams.

According to the Pro-V-C Chiranjib Bhattacharjee there were many contributing factors leading to the university's financial difficulties. "Firstly, there used to be a plan period through the planning commission which stopped after the 12th plan period. The funds used to contribute to the civil maintenance and other maintenance in the university. Due to the stopping of the plan period, fund inputs have also stopped. Secondly, due to Covid, our own funds through consultation or projects have also declined and impacted the earnings," Bhattacharjee said.

On Monday, the Jadavpur University Research Scholars' Association (JURSA)'s general secretary Arunabha

Sengupta had also made an appeal to their alumni group to come forward in assistance to the university.