State hands over 13.49 acres of land free-of-cost to ONGC

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced of giving Re 1 as the price of the land which the state government is making available to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Ashoknagar in



North 24-Parganas to set up its production system and allied infrastructure after studies revealed presence of oil reserve in the area.

"This is a gesture of my love for the project and I want to see that it comes up soon in the state," said Banerjee. While addressing the meeting after the cabinet meeting at Nabanna, Banerjee said: "The decision has been taken to give 13.49 acres of land to ONGC. They wanted to give us Rs 6.5 crore as salami and around Rs 16 lakh per annum. But we are not taking the same considering it as a major project for the state."

"Since the state government cannot give the land without taking even at least Re 1, I am taking the responsibility of giving it in behalf of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation," Banerjee said. She added that her government will continue to extend all support to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation authorities in undertaking the project so that they do not face any

trouble.

Discovery of oil reserves at Ashoknagar, after a research for the past three to four years, has come as a major development with the state getting a position in the world's map of natural gas and it will lead to further economic generation in the state.

The state government just urged the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation authorities to provide rehabilitation to 300 families residing at the area and jobs to one member from each of the families.