State hands over 112 shops to beneficiaries

Kolkata: As part of the first commercial rehabilitation project of 'Bonorini Market,' at Bonhooghly, the state government hands over 112 shops and stalls to the beneficiaries on Thursday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the keys to 10 beneficiaries at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



The remaining102 beneficiaries received their keys from other dignitaries at Bonhooghly simultaneously.

The project was initiated by the Department of Land and Land Reforms (L&LR) and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation (RR&R) Department of state government and implemented by Eden Realty in the PPP mode.

The project was initiated in 2006 to rebuild the dilapidated structures in Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme since they had become unsafe for about 800 families, through a public auction. For six years, the project could not take off due to opposition from the majority of the inhabitants of Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme. In 2012, Mamata Banerjee floated a new scheme for rehabilitation of these inhabitants

which was embraced by all of them to pave the way for development.

The scheme was approved by departments of L&LR and RR&R October 28, 2014. It was subsequently approved by the cabinet on February 26 in 2018.