State Haj committee sends about 108 Tablighi Jamaat members back home

Kolkata: West Bengal State Haj Committee has sent all foreign Tablighi Jamaat members to back their home.

"There were 108 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members placed under quarantine at Haj Tower–cum–Empowerment Centre in Rajarhat. 24 of them were sent home in June and the rest 84 were sent home on August 21," said Md Naqui, executive officer of West Bengal State Haj Committee.

He said that the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were from Bangladesh took road ways and went to their home. The rest from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and America were sent to Delhi for documentation and then they will go to their native country. The West Bengal State Haj Committee offered all the treatment and quarantine services to help foreign Tablighi jamaat members stranded in different places across the state due to lock down in the wake of Coronavirus.

"We provided free fooding and lodging facilities to those people who have been placed under quarantine in Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal State Haj Committee chairman Nadimul Haque and all the officials monitored them round the clock," said Ejaz Ahmed, media coordinator of West Bengal State Haj Committee.