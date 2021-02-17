State Haj body starts offering free coaching for WBCSE

Kolkata: For the first time, West Bengal State Haj Committee has started offering free residential coaching for West Bengal Civil Service Examination from Monday.

"The course duration is 11 months," said Md Naqui, Executive Officer of West Bengal State Haj Committee. The admission criteria include an entrance test followed by an interview. The entrance exam was held in 9 different centres (in Siliguri, Malda and other districts). As many as 116 candidates were called for the interview round. However, 50 candidates, who cracked the interview, were finally allowed to avail the free residential coaching.

The candidates with bachelor's degree or above are eligible to apply. Candidates applying for the course should have a valid mobile number and an email id. Aspiring candidates can log on to WBSHC's official website (wbhaj.com) for more details.