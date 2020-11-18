State-GTA meet in city on Nov 19

Darjeeling: A GTA meeting with State Government authorities is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on November 19. The meeting will largely delve upon issues relating to the cinchona plantation along with other issues relating to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.)



A release by Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA on Tuesday evening stated that the scheduled meeting in Kolkata would deliberate on the different issues plaguing the cinchona plantation including promotion of employees and regularization of adhoc workers.

"This is the result of the meeting we had had with the Chief Minister in Kolkata on November 3. We had delved upon these issues. The CM was very positive and had assured us that she would look into it. We are expecting some good tidings in the 19th November meeting," stated Thapa.