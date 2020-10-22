State grant of Rs 5 crore: Academy to set up library to promote Hindi language

Kolkata: In bid to attract students and bibliophiles towards Hindi language, the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy (PBHA) has taken the initiative of setting up library in its premises.



"We are thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving Rs five crore for the development of the PBHA. Today, during the first meeting of the reconstituted PBHA, members decided to establish a library for public," said Vivek Gupta, president of the reconstituted PBHA. Academy situated at 12 B B D Bagh will soon conduct Kavi Sammilan (Poet Conference), story recitation, dramas and other activities to promote Hindi language, literate and culture in West Bengal.

"We will make list of activities for promoting Hindi language in the state. Proper budget will be prepared and then the work will be executed in a planned manner," pointed out Gupta. In September, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that a new Hindi university is coming up in West Bengal, keeping in mind the large number of Hindi-speaking people settled in the state.

In September, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over a grant of Rs 5 crore each to Dalit Sahitya Academy and West Bengal Hindi Academy for spreading of Dalit and Hindi literature. The West Bengal Hindi Academy has been restructured with 25 members with an aim to increase its scope of work. The step has been taken as Bengal loves

and respects all languages and the Mamata Banerjee government has given recognition to languages including Hindi, Urdu, Ol Chiki, Gurmukhi, Kuruk, Rajbanshi and Gurmukhi.