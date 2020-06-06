State govt to provide TrueNAT machines for Hills

Darjeeling: The Government of Bengal has decided to provide TrueNat machines in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



This will help expedite testing for Covid-19.

"These machines will be installed in District hospitals at Darjeeling and Kalimpong. We had requested the Ministry and Family Welfare, the Government of India to set up a Covid-19 testing lab in the GTA area, however the plea fell to deaf ears. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing 3 TrueNAT machines" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.)

A war of words have been going on between Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Thapa over this issue. Bista who arrived in his constituency, Darjeeling, with domestic flight services resuming on May 28 wrote to the Prime Minister that he has come to know of thousands of samples awaiting testing at the lab in NBMCH. He expressed fear that owing to the spike in cases and the backlog in testing, would result in "exponential in COVID-19 numbers in North Bengal."

Bista claimed that in his letter he has requested for opening up more testing facilities in the district hospitals in Darjeeling, Kalimpong,

Siliguri Government Hospital and allow private facilities to test.

Reacting to this, Thapa had requested the MP to get an approval for a testing lab to be set up in the GTA region. He had also assured that the GTA would provide the logistics including the building for setting up the lab if the Centre gives a nod.

On the heels of Thapa's declaration of the TrueNat machines, Bista posted an ICMR notification on a social media site stated that Anandaloke Sonoscan Centre Pvt. Ltd. in Siliguri, a private facility has been approved for Covid-19 testing.

"We will be installing TrueNAT testing facilities in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik. However, we need a full fledged lab. We hope MP Raju Bista's letter to the CM will bear fruit finally and the GTA will get a lab" added Thapa.

Siliguri recorded a death at the SARI Hospital (DESUN.) The 54 year old resident of Baghajatin Colony was under treatment at the SARI

Hospital. His swab test was conducted which tested positive on Friday morning.

While preparations were underway to shift him to the Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri he died.