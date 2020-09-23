State govt to introduce app for quick execution of infra support

Kolkata: The state government is introducing a mobile phone app to ensure fast execution of tasks of providing infrastructural support to different bodies for running educational projects in the grassroot level for minority communities.



Besides taking up a series of projects for overall development of the minority communities, the state government has also been running a scheme to provide necessary support to different organisations for the past eight years to help them undertake educational projects for the people from the communities.

The state government spends around Rs 8 crore every year for the same and each of the organisations are provided with Rs 50 lakh in two phases to implement the project.

A senior official at the state secretariat said: "The app will be launched on October 1. With ints introduction, the task of ensuring infrastructural support to different bodies for running educational projects will become easier and faster. No more one has to run to the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) to submit an application. Instead it can be done in just a single click. Of course all necessary documents have to be uploaded, but it will make the process simple and easy."

At the same time both concerned officers and applicants can track their application status. Usually, district authorities send the applications to Nabanna, where the officers scrutinise the same before taking a final call of providing the support to develop infrastructure. As per the scheme, the fund to develop the infrastructure is provided as a soft loan. But it turns to a grant if the organisation is found to be carrying on with the education programme following all guidelines for 5 years. "There are around 50 such organisations that are working at present across the state. The step of introducing the app will improve the flow of work and the beneficiaries in the grassroot level will reap its benefit as there will be no unnecessary delay in implementation of the scheme," the officer said.

All concerned officers in the districts upto the BDO level will get trained on the functioning and features of the app. The training programme is scheduled to be held this week itself.