State govt to conserve & renovate heritage properties of Darjeeling

Darjeeling: All heritage properties in Darjeeling will be incorporated in the heritage list and will be restored, said state Tourism minister Goutam Deb. The minister is on a two-day visit of the Darjeeling Hills.



"The Chief Minister has instructed that all heritage properties in Darjeeling be earmarked for conservation. The government has a list of such properties. We will be seeking a report from the Heritage Commission and restoration of all such properties will be carried out," stated Deb.

The Tourism minister is on a two-day visit of the Hills and arrived in Darjeeling on Thursday. In Darjeeling, he visited the Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, St. Andrew's Church and the Jama Masjid in the Anjuman Islamia premises.

On Friday, he will be visiting Tiger Hill and will be proceeding for Mungpoo. There he will be visiting the Surel Cottage where Rabindranath Tagore had stayed and also go to the Rabindra Bhawan.

He will then depart for Rambhi. Following the Rambhi visit, he will be visiting the Coronation Bridge and then Sevok's Kalibari. He will then depart for Siliguri.

"It has been long since I had visited Darjeeling. I am here to take stock of tourism and the ongoing projects post Unlock. We have to complete all the projects before the 2021 elections. I will also be taking stock of the progress of the construction of the second Presidency campus at Dow Hill, Kurseong and the Darjeeling Hill University at Jogighat near Mungpoo. I will submit a consolidated report to the Chief Minister," added Deb. Darjeeling is one of the most important tourist destinations of the state. Every year, more than 8 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills. Tourism is also the economic mainstay of this region.