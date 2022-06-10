State govt to bear treatment cost of scribe suffering from cancer: CM

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's humanitarian approach has once again come to the forefront when she promised to bear the expenses of cancer treatment of a journalist associated with a private television channel at SSKM hospital.



Presently he is under treatment at Mumbai and it has become a tough challenge for his family members to bear the huge expenses of treatment, which is to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

"We have very good treatment facilities at SSKM. If his family members agree, the state government will bear the expenses of his journey from Mumbai to Kolkata and bear his treatment cost at SSKM," Banerjee said.

She also asked whether the scribe possess Swasthya Sathi card and said arrangements for the same can also be made.

Banerjee was informed about the health condition of the scribe by his fellow reporters at Nabanna.