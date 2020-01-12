State govt starts pilot project to minimize use of chemical fertilizers

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards minimizing the use of chemical fertilizer and encourage vermicomposting for agriculture, the state government has come up with an earthworm bank at Falta in South 24-Parganas. A pilot project has been rolled out from Hangarghata Harishpur village under Debipur gram panchayat in Falta and farmers are being trained in this new farming technique and accordingly are being handed over earthworms from the bank for agriculture.



"Farmers find it difficult to use organic fertilizer for agriculture as its price is much higher in comparison to chemical fertilizer. We have mixed three varieties of earthworms at the bank and each farmer is being given 250 insects through cooperatives," said a senior official of the state government associated with activities of the bank.

The numbers are expected to more than double in another three to four months and then they will be giving back 300 earthworms back to the bank which will be again given to another farmer. Three varieties of earthworms Perionyx Excavates (native to India), Eudrilus Eugeniae (native to Africa) and Eisenia Fetida (native to Europe) comprise the collection of the earthworm in the bank. Paribesh Unnayan Parishad is conducting the training of the farmers for adoption of this technique at Golf Green. 450 farmers have already started using this model for farming.

Sources at Nabanna said that the West Bengal State Agricultural Marketing Board is also thinking in terms of promoting vermicomposting in a big way in the state. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has also evinced interest in this technique.

Vermicomposting is the usage of earthworms to convert vegetable waste to a 100 per cent natural plant fertilizer. The most important aspect of compost produced by earthworms is that it is 100 per cent organic. There are no harmful chemicals and it does not need to be mixed with anything else.

"Vermicompost enhances plant growth, suppresses disease in plants, increases porosity and microbial activity in the soil, and improves water retention and aeration. It also benefits the environment by reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and decreasing the amount of waste going to landfills," the official added.