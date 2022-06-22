State govt SIT to continue probe into student activist death: HC

kolkata: The Single Bench Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of student leader Anis Khan and instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police to continue the investigation.



On Friday while pronouncing the order, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha mentioned that after depending on the reports submitted by the state, CBI probe into the death of the student leader is not necessary.

After mentioning this, Justice Mantha instructed the SIT to continue with their probe and file chargesheet as soon as possible.

The court also mentioned that so far the investigation was carried out, no sign of any influence was found.

However Anis's father Salem Khan on Friday again stated that they have no faith in the SIT probe.

He said: "High Court has dismissed the appeal for CBI probe and kept faith on SIT. But I have no faith on SIT. I still want a CBI probe under monitoring of the court. We will move the division bench with our appeal."

Anis had died after falling from the second floor of his house late on February 18 night.

His father alleged that some people in police uniform had been to his house who pushed off his son from the roof.

To probe the case, a SIT was formed which was being led by the senior IPS officer Gyanwant Singh.

During the probe, it was found that police personnel had been to Anis's house but they did not take him to hospital when Anis accidentally fell from the second floor.