State govt shows interest in seaplane operations at Digha

Kolkata: The Bengal government has sent a proposal to the Civil Aviation Ministry, expressing its interest to start seaplane operations in Digha.



Digha has emerged as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the state, with the Mamata Banerjee government carrying out a major infrastructural revamp at the beach town. The state government is now trying to introduce seaplanes similar to those found in foreign countries. They are expected to attract more foreign tourists to the state, thereby contributing to the economy of the region.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had promised that Digha would be developed as one of the most fascinating beach towns in the country.

Many development projects have since been carried out at Digha and the other beach towns of East Midnapore, following the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The introduction of seaplanes has been a brainchild of the Chief Minister herself, who has brought forth many tangible developments in the area.

According to the state government's plan, amphibious aircrafts carrying passengers from various parts of the state will make a landing on sea. The tourists then have to come to the shore with the help of boats or vessels.

It has been learnt that Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Transport Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam have recently held a video conference with the Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, where they discussed a number of issues relating to the seaplane initiative.

In its proposal to the Centre, the state government also wanted to know if seaplane services can be made operational from Digha. Pawan Hans, the premier national helicopter carrier, has been approached in this regard. It may be mentioned here that Pawan Hans has also operated seaplane service in Andaman, completely on an operational basis.

It has also been learnt that the top state government officials have also discussed with the Civil Aviation minister if flight operations can be resumed from Cooch Behar Airport. Possibilities of further expansion of Kolkata and Durgapur Airports and issues relating to the development and expansion of Bagdogra Airport also found place in the discussion.