State govt sanctions Rs 42 crore to renovate embankments along Ganga

Kolkata: The state government has allotted Rs 42 crore to repair the embankments along the river Ganga in Malda.



The work to repair the breaches on the embankments has begun. The state government had requested the Centre to release funds to prevent soil erosion in Malda and Murshidabad. The Centre did not pay any heed to the request. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released the fund to take up the repair work.

After Manickchowk, massive soil erosion began in Baishnabnagar. The Congress-led Central government had given funds to put boulders to stop erosion. Now, the boulders have been washed away due to soil erosion.

The Malda district administration has requested owners of houses on the river bank to vacate their premises and shift elsewhere.

In Murshidabad, huge areas of land along the river have been washed away due to soil erosion.

In Nadia, the state government is cultivating vetiver grass along the banks of six rivers that pass through the district to prevent soil erosion. Global experts had visited the district two years ago and expressed their satisfaction over the cultivation of the grass. These six rivers are Ichamati, Bhairab, Mathabhanga, Vidyadhari, Churni and Jalangi.