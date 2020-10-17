State govt offices to remain shut for 16 days from Sat

Kolkata: The state government offices will remain closed for 16 days at a stretch from Saturday with Durga Puja begining next week. However, holidays of all officers and employees involved in Covid related and emergency services will remain cancelled.



With the usual holiday on weekends, the state government will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. The Puja holiday will begin from Tritia that is on Monday and it will continue till Dasami that is on October 26.

The state government has announced additional holidays in connection with Durga Puja from October 27 to 29 followed by Lakshmi Puja on October 30. The holiday on October 30 is also for Fateha-Dwaz-Daham.

Again, offices will remain closed on the weekends on October 31 and November 1 that is Saturday and Sunday.

But the state government has prepared a detailed plan of action to ensure all necessary facilities remain available to fight against Covid. The officers and employees who are directly or indirectly involved in the fight against the pandemic, including in districts, will work during the Puja. They will be later getting compensatory leaves. Holidays of employees at Swasthya Bhavan will also remain cancelled.

During the Puja a round-the-clock control room with phone numbers 1070 and 2214 3526 will remain operational at Nabanna. At the same time people may also contact the Health department for any Covid related help at the helpline number 1800 313 444 222. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Land Reforms and Tenancy Tribunal has decided to run its Vacation Benches during the Puja vacation of 10 days that is from November 2 to 6 and again from November 9 to 13. Two Special Benches out of four, in total, will function during this period of time.