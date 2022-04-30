State govt mulls centralised online college admission

Kolkata: The Bengal government is contemplating the introduction of centralised online college admission to check irregularities.



The Education department is likely to hold a high-level meeting next week to chalk out plans as to how a centralised mechanism can be implemented effectively.

According to government sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already given a clearance to the proposal.

The state government has taken a zero-tolerance approach against any kind of irregularity and nepotism in the admission of students at the undergraduate level.

Sources in the Education department said that every university will have its own centralised portal. The candidates will get admission related details of all the colleges under that particular university by visiting the centralised portal of the university. They will also be able to receive admission related details in colleges from that very portal. They can also apply there for admission. The Education department is yet to formulate a policy as to how many colleges a candidate can apply for.

Experts in the field have pointed out that if the centralised online system is implemented in the state; it will check the irregularities in admission to a considerable extent. Some college seats that often remain vacant will be filled up properly if the proposed system is introduced.

After coming to power in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee government had decided to launch the centralised admission system. Bratya Basu had been the Education minister during that time. But the idea could not be implemented then. Incidentally, various colleges in the state have already started online admissions but that is not a centralised mechanism. Some colleges conduct their admission procedure through an online system but the candidates have to visit the respective colleges with all their testimonials for taking part in counseling. It has often been alleged that in this stage, the candidates secure seats through unfair means.

A senior official of a college said candidates often block several seats. If the centralised admission system is introduced, it will also put an end to multiple seat blocking. Once the proposed centralised system is introduced, one merit list will be prepared in each subject for all the colleges falling under the jurisdiction of a particular university. As a result, candidates will get to know to which college/s they can secure admission.