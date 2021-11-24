State govt moves HC challenging order of CBI probe into SSC hirings

kolkata: The state government on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court division bench challenging the single bench order asking CBI to investigate recruitment of Group D staff of School Service Commission in the state run secondary and higher secondary schools.



According to sources, the case filed by the state in the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning has been accepted. The division bench is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

On Monday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, during the hearing, asked the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities and submit a report before the court by December 21.

The court also asked the Central agency to form a team headed by a DIG level officer and look into the recruitment thoroughly.

In 2016, the state recommended the recruitment of about 13, 000 candidates as Group D workers. The Central School Service Commission conducted examinations and interviews periodically. Then a panel was created. The term of that panel ended in 2019. Allegedly, even after the expiration of the term of the panel, the Commission has made a lot of appointments.

On an earlier date of hearing, the Court had observed with dismay that 25 appointment letters had been issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education despite the West Bengal Central School Service Commission issuing no such recommendation.