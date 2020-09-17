State govt initiates to prepare data of medical techs to fill up vacancies

Kolkata: The state government has initiated preparing a data — "facility wise in position status" — of different categories of medical technologists in state-run health establishments to fill up the existing vacancies.



This comes when the cabinet gave its nod in its last meeting headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 9 to recruit 642 medical technologists.

The state Health department has written to every concerned state-run health establishments including the medical colleges and hospitals to furnish the data as per the set format.

It has been stated that "...the department is now in the process of filling up the existing vacancies in the posts of different categories of medical technologists at the health facilities in the state". So the concerned health facilities have been directed "to submit the facility wise in position status of medical technologists (laboratory), medical technologists (RD) and medical technologists (ECG) of regular service presently posted". It has been directed to submit the data by September 30.

According to an official, filling up of the existing vacancies is to ensure further improvement in the health service in the state when the maximum number of swab sample tests in a day has come up as a crucial aspect in the fight against the pandemic. The state government has become successful in conducting more than 45,000 tests per day by creating necessary infrastructure for the same. Such measures helped in ensuring 86.40 percent recovery rate in the state and medical technologists play a crucial role in carrying out Covid tests in the laboratories, most of which operate round-the-clock in three shifts.

In the recent decision of recruiting 642 medical technologists, as many as 485 new posts of medical technologists were created in 75 hospitals and posts of 157 medical technologists (critical care) at different hospitals were filled up.