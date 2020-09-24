State govt extends austerity measures till March 2021

Kolkata: The Bengal government has decided to follow austerity measures till March 31 in 2021.



It had taken up a series of austerity measures on April 2 as there was a drastic fall in revenue generation due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid. It was decided on April 2 that the austerity measures will be followed till June 30. Later, it was extended till September 30.

Now, the state Finance department has issued a notification extending it till March 31, 2021. It has made clear that the state government has taken the stand of following the austerity measures till the end of this fiscal.

Delegation of financial power of the state government's works departments will be from Rs 10 crore to Rs 1 crore while the same for other departments will be Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 lakh with the austerity measures in place. At the same time, restrictions on expenditure for renovation and decoration of office buildings, including chambers of officers will continue besides bar on recruitment or engagement of manpower without necessary approval of the Finance department.

No new schemes, including construction activities except urgent repair and maintenance, will be taken up for the time being and prior approval of the state Finance department needs to be taken if any new scheme is urgently required. However, all social and welfare schemes will continue.