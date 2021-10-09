State govt employees to get holidays for 16 days from today

kolkata: The state government employees will get holiday for 16 days at a stretch from Saturday during Durga Puja.



The holiday is beginning from Saturday and will continue till October 24 (Sunday) with the four days of Durga Puja and additional holidays for the festival along with Lakshmi Puja in between.

Maha Saptami of Durga Puja is on October 12 and the Dasami is on October 15.

The Lakshmi Puja is on October 20 and there is an additional holiday on October 21 (Thursday). Since, the state government offices will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the offices will directly open on October 25.

But, all officers and employees involved in Covid related and emergency services will be on duty. It may be mentioned that the state government offices remained closed for 16 days at a stretch during Durga Puja in 2020 as well.