State govt employees set to get 16 days holiday during Durga Puja next yr

Kolkata: The state government employees will be getting holiday for 16 days at a stretch during Durga Puja in 2021.



The holiday will begin from Saturday (October 9) and will continue till October 24 (Sunday) with the four days of Durga Puja and additional holidays for the festival along with Lakshmi Puja in between.

While four holidays that is of Independence Day, Mahabir Jayanti, Rabindra Jayanti and Dol Jatra are on Sundays. Similarly, netaji Birthday, May Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Bhatridwitiya, Id-Ul-Fitar and Christmas Day are on Saturday.

It has been stated that no substitute holiday shall be allowed if any of the festival falls on a weekly off or any other non-working day or in the vent of more than one festival falling on the same day.

Besides the usual public holidays, there will be four sectional holidays as well for occasions including Hul Diwas and Karam Puja.

It may be mentioned that this year too the state government offices remained closed for 16 days at a stretch during Durga Puja. But holidays of all officers and employees involved in Covid related and emergency services remained cancelled.