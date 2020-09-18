State govt completes construction of Sagardihi Bridge across Mansai river

Kolkata: The state government has constructed Sagardihi Bridge across Mansai river connecting Sitai and Dinhata in Cooch Behar.



The construction of the bridge has met long-standing demand of the local people and reduced the travelling time considerably. It has given a major relief to the residents of the area as they no longer have to travel 120 km to reach Sitai from Dinhata and vice versa. They at present need to travel through Sitalkuchi, Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar to reach Sitai from Dinhata. With construction of the bridge people can directly travel between these two places. Nearly a 2 hours long journey will get reduced to only 20 minutes.

Sources said, proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to North Bengal in the next week.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed the bridge and the North Bengal Development department has given Rs 10 crore of the total project cost. As per the assessment of the officials, nearly 1 lakh people will be using the bridge

every day.

According to the officials, improvement in road connectivity with construction of the bridge will give a further boost to the economy of the region. It will be one of the major bridges in north Bengal as the cost of transporting goods will go down as vehicles no longer have to take a long route of 120 km. At the same time people can also reach their destinations at a minimum time at the time of any emergency.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out a massive development across the state including north Bengal. She is scheduled to hold review meetings on September 22 and 23 at Siliguri to take stock on the ongoing development projects and schemes.

At the same time, a 12.5 km long road with a width of 7 metre has been constructed at Panishala in Cooch Behar Block at Natabari. The project has been completed recently by the state PWD. The project has come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore.