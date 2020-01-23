State govt allots Rs 7.67 crore for three municipalities

BALURGHAT: The Bengal government has allotted a fund of Rs 7.67 crore for the overall development of three municipalities, namely Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur.

According to an official source, a fund of Rs 4.20 crore has been allotted for Balurghat while Rs 2.27 and 1.20 crore have been allotted for Gangarampur and Buniadpur respectively. It may be mentioned that all three municipalities are run by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Visibly overwhelmed after hearing the announcement, former Balurghat civic chief and local Trinamool leader Rajen Shill said: "I am extremely happy to hear the announcement of funds allotted for three Trinamool-run municipalities of South Dinajpur. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after coming in power in 2011, has given topmost priority for the development of local inhabitants in civic areas of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur. There will be a plethora of development projects to be undertaken with the fund."

After coming in power, the new Trinamool board had undertaken various development projects like the upgradation of poor drainage system, roads, sanitation and drinking water service. Unauthorised and illegal boards and hoardings have been removed, while damaged roads have also been repaired and new roads constructed. Regular cleanliness drive and mass awareness drive to curb the menace of vector-borne diseases are being conducted as well. In Balurghat, an unfinished home service drinking water project undertaken by the then Left board has been completed successfully. A mega project to build up a housing complex for poor and homeless people in Balurghat town has been undertaken. In a significant move, the civic board had retained 650 casual workers who were mostly recruited during the Left regime, so that they can work till the age of 60.

Confident of retaining power in Balurghat municipality, district Trinamool chief Arpita Ghosh said: "We are confident enough to retain Balurghat Municipality again. When we came to rule the board, there was corruption everywhere and misappropriation of funds during the misrule of Left."