State government suspends all academic activities till July 31

Kolkata: The state government on Tuesday announced suspension of academic activities in all higher educational institutions till July 31, in the wake of COVID-19



pandemic.

"We had earlier extended the suspension of academic activities in higher educational institutions till June 30.In view of the prevailing situation and considering the health aspect of the students and staff we are extending this period till July 31," said Partha

Chatterjee, state Education minister.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has already said that all schools in the state will be closed till July 31.

Chatterjee reiterated that the decision had been taken after consulting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He made it clear that the universities and colleges will continue with the administrative functions in the same manner that they have been carrying out presently.

Referring to a question on the final semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate students, Chatterjee said that his department is expected to come up with an advisory in this matter on or after June 26.

Most of the universities in the state are awaiting advisory from the Education department before deciding on how they should conduct the final semester examinations.

The universities are exploring options to hold examinations through no contact mode but with internet connectivity in some remote areas of the state still being poor, online assessment is a major challenge.

West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA) has written to Chatterjee urging the department to come out with a feasible option on final semester assessment.

Meanwhile, the universities' authorities have recommended to hold the terminal examinations on the basis of 50 per centage weightage on the marks secured by a student in their previous semesters and another 50 per cent will be assessed by conducting some tests which could be submitted from home.

The department has already announced the dates of the remaining higher secondary examinations on July 2, 6 and 8.

However the department is keeping a close watch on the other boards like ICSE and CBSE and other states on how they are going forward with examinations of the 12th standard.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear petitions related to ICSE and CBSE examinations on Thursday.

"Decisions will be taken giving the students' safety top priority," said Chatterjee.